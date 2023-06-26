Schnell Reich Swing Trading

Skip to content
Last Login: 06/26/2023

+11.3%
since 06/14/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-6.3%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

5%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
12 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Trading Idea

In diesem Musterdepot handel ich 100 000€ in 5-fach gehebelte Knockouts. Ich habe meistens eine kurzfristige Meinung zum Markt, die ich im Portfolio abbilden möchte. Meine Meinungen sind kurzfristig betrachtet oft antizyklisch, und mal weniger oder stärker ausgeprägt. Das Ziel soll sein, große Drawdowns durch das strikte Risikomanagement zu vermeiden und den Markt outzuperformen. Das Ziel ist es, ein langfristiges Schneeballsystem aufzubauen.

This content is not available in the current language.

Symbol

WFGFEWJMRF

Date created

06/14/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

114.5

