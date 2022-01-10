Gl0bal Diversified
Last Login: 2022-01-10
Performance
-
-1.4 %since 2021-12-29
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-1.7 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
0.65×Risk factor
-
Recent eventsNo comments available
-
Buy 2021-12-29 at 07:06 pmJP3891600003Price USD 3.379 0.5 %
-
No Trades available
Trading Idea
In a nutshell, a global diversified portfolio of 50 Stocks that are aiming to outperform the msci world by 2%. The overall exposure is equally distributed between developed and frontier markets and includes all major world regions and industries. show more
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
|
Symbol
|WFGLOB22DI
|
Date created
|2021-12-29
|Index level
|
High watermark
|100.9
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2019-12-16
Decision making
- Other analysis