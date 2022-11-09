Full-Risk No Mercy
-2.0%
since 11/06/2022
1 Year
Ø-Perf. per year
-3.9%
Max loss
1.14
Risk factor
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
10%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
3 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Mal wieder ein Börsenchallenge-Wikifolio... Also Kinder: Lasst die Finger davon!!! Ich suche einfach nach großer Vola und gehe all-in. Trades mache ich nur wenn nötig. Etwas Finanzverstand ist toll, aber nicht unbedingt notwendig. Also: Ich hoffe, dass es kein 2. Wirecard wird.
Master data
Symbol
WFGNERISCH
Date created
11/06/2022
Index level
High watermark
100.7