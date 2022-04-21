LoginRegister
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

Short and Long Value Capital

Gerrit Oehlmann

 | TUSCULUM

Last Login: 04/21/2022

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
+16.2%
since 04/08/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-17.5%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
13 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

wikifolio labels

Feed

Trading Idea

Diese Wikifolio investiert in Aktien, ETF und Hebelprodukte. Es soll langfristig eine überdurchschnittliche Rendite erzielt werden. Es werden Long- und Shortpositionen eingegangen werden. Das Wikifolio wird zu einem Multi-Asset-Portfolio ausgebaut.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WFGO196859

Date created

04/08/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

130.6

Decision making

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Zinsfuß

Stefan Heizmann

+17.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

Tradingchancen dt. Nebenwerte

Joachim Köngeter

+12.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

Edelmetalle und Krypto

Thomas Dellmann

+107.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Deutsche Aktien Top5

Werner Krieger

+29.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

Investments in Wachstumswerte

Francesco Palmieri

+22.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Trend und Momentum

Martin Winter

+12.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

The Million EUR Club

Dominik Reithofer

+34.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

Calvet Research Bewertung&Trends

David Hauck

+16.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

Kissigs Nebenwerte Champions

Michael Kissig

+26.4%
Ø-Perf. per year