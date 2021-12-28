Sustainability Revolution
Performance
+52.6 %since 2021-04-27
-1 Year
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-25.5 %Maximum loss (to date)
0.49×Risk factor
Recent eventsNo comments available
Buy 2021-04-27 at 08:59 amUS88160R1014Price EUR 601.900 90.3 %
Sell 2021-12-27 at 07:51 pmUS88160R1014Price EUR 978.400 63.9 %
Trading Idea
We are living in the early phase of a sustainability revolution. This portfolio invests in the most promising companies benefiting from the new green era and megatrend. A potential share must serve the sustainability aspects as the most important criterion. show more
Master data
Symbol
|WFGREENWAY
Date created
|2021-04-27
|Index level
High watermark
|164.9
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Manuel Bauer
Registered since 2014-10-05
Decision making
- Technical analysis
- Fundamental analysis
- Other analysis