Sustainability Revolution

Manuel Bauer
Performance

  • +52.6 %
    since 2021-04-27
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -25.5 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.49×
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

We are living in the early phase of a sustainability revolution. This portfolio invests in the most promising companies benefiting from the new green era and megatrend. A potential share must serve the sustainability aspects as the most important criterion. show more

Master data

Symbol
WFGREENWAY
Date created
2021-04-27
Index level
High watermark
164.9

Trader

Manuel Bauer
Registered since 2014-10-05
Decision making

  • Technical analysis
  • Fundamental analysis
  • Other analysis

