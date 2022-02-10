See all wikifolios
Gunnar Stocks Japan Trend

GNNR

Performance

  • -2.2 %
    since 2022-02-08
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -2.1 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.55×
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

Gunnar Stocks Japan Trend is a strategy which chooses stocks with an above average strength in their price behaviour. A proprietary stock screening algorithm identifies stocks in the Japanese stock market which show a strong uptrend. Purchases are made either immediately into strength or following a pullback. The total number of stocks held may be up to 35, the weighting of single positions can vary. show more

Master data

Symbol
WFGUNNARJP
Date created
2022-02-08
Index level
High watermark
100.0

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

GNNR
Registered since 2022-01-30
Decision making

  • Technical analysis

