Turnaround Prospects

Adrian Stromski
PrivateInvestor

Performance

  • +3.5 %
    since 2021-01-24
  • +3.6 %
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -2.2 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.55×
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

Trading idea:
The trading idea for the "high profit" portfolio is the concentration of stocks with a extremely high profit margin, low valuation with potential to rise and a very low debt to equity ratio.

Asset selection:
As asset types only stocks from companies around the world come into consideration.

Criteria for trading:
The portfolio will be actively managed and rebalanced based on fundamental criteria and market development.

Time of holding:
As an actively managed portfolio the holding times varies.

Sources for decision making:
Fundamental research company valuation analysis and stock screening methods are the main basis for decision making. show more

Master data

Symbol
WFHIPROFIT
Date created
2021-01-24
Index level
High watermark
103.5

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

PrivateInvestor
Adrian Stromski
Registered since 2019-08-14
