High VALUE ELITE

Valcon

Last Login: 02/16/2023

+0.4%
since 02/10/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.6%
Max loss
0.55
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

Trading Idea

This portfolio consists of the 10 best valued stocks from my perspective. These stocks likely have strong financial metrics and/or a history of good performance, and I consider them to have the greatest potential for appreciation.

Master data

Symbol

WFHIVALUTE

Date created

02/10/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

