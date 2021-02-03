See all wikifolios
Register
See all wikifolios

Wallstreetbets to the moon

Thomas Kinzel
Tomstar

Performance

  • +0.8 %
    since 2021-01-29
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -17.6 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.98×
    Risk factor
Content after Login

You want access to all the information?

To see actual portfolio of this wikifolio, the performance-chart and sustainability-score please register now - for free.

Register

Trading Idea

With this wikifolio, you can easily participate in the high potential of tenbagger stocks, driven by the power of the crowd, as shown with GME, Palantir and other assets. The potential investor for this certificate should be risk-averse. Highest yield is opposed by highest risk. In addition to the classic products, investments are also made in leverage products. Information basis for investment decisions are mainly of trending nature, such as reddits wallstreetbetsnew, market sentiment or daily developments. show more

Master data

Symbol
WFHOLDTO1K
Date created
2021-01-29
Index level
High watermark
100.0

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

Tomstar
Thomas Kinzel
Registered since 2014-02-07
Show profile

Top wikifolios

Now investable

More wikifolios