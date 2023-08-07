Skip to content
Hartford23

BudTerence93

Last Login: 08/07/2023

+6.8%
since 3/21/2023
+1.4%
Performance (1mo)
-
Volatility (max)
-3.5%
Max loss
-
Return/Risk

Portfolio chart

Details
wikifolio certificate

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

5%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
141 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

I pick businesses that i understand and that i think have a high customer satisfaction, which is probably the most important factor for a long-term investment. Interest rates, money supply, state of the economy is not very important to those picks.

Master data

Symbol

WFHRTFRD23

Date created

03/21/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

108.0

Investment Universe

blank

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

