Hebeln und Moneymanagement
-0.1%
since 06/28/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-1.1%
Max loss
-
Risk factor
PortfolioDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
7%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
43 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
wikifolio labels
Feed
Trading Idea
In diesem Wikifolio werden Hebelprodukte getradet. Die Entscheidungsfindung basiert auf Trendtrading, Saisonalität und News. Moneymanagement wird beachtet und einzelne Positionen sollen beim Kauf nicht mehr als 3,5% des Portfolios ausmachen.
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WFHZ000000
Date created
06/28/2022
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0