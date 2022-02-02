Investigator
Last Login: 2022-02-02
Performance
-
+4.6 %since 2022-01-28
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-0.7 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
0.79×Risk factor
-
Recent eventsNo comments available
-
Buy 2022-02-02 at 12:02 pmDK0060952919Price USD 72.849 4.9%
-
Sell 2022-01-31 at 09:35 pmDE0007276503Price USD 353.073 3.3%
Trading Idea
Value/Growth oriented strategy with long-term orientation, we seek to invest in high quality companies with the following characteristics:
* Solid balance sheet, ideally with positive cash position
* Positive or growing cash flow, not just in good years
* Stable and improving profit margins
* Good future prospects & real organic revenue growth
We might invest less than 5% in riskier assets with huge upside potential show more
* Solid balance sheet, ideally with positive cash position
* Positive or growing cash flow, not just in good years
* Stable and improving profit margins
* Good future prospects & real organic revenue growth
We might invest less than 5% in riskier assets with huge upside potential show more
Master data
|
Symbol
|WFINVSTGTR
|
Date created
|2022-01-28
|Index level
|
High watermark
|106.7
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2022-01-18
Decision making
- Fundamental analysis