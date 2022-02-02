See all wikifolios
Investigator

kjo

Performance

  • +4.6 %
    since 2022-01-28
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -0.7 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.79×
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

Value/Growth oriented strategy with long-term orientation, we seek to invest in high quality companies with the following characteristics:
* Solid balance sheet, ideally with positive cash position
* Positive or growing cash flow, not just in good years
* Stable and improving profit margins
* Good future prospects & real organic revenue growth
We might invest less than 5% in riskier assets with huge upside potential show more

Master data

Symbol
WFINVSTGTR
Date created
2022-01-28
Index level
High watermark
106.7

Investment Universe

Trader

kjo
Registered since 2022-01-18
Decision making

  • Fundamental analysis

