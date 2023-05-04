Buy and Hold Long-Term
+3.0%
since 04/21/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-2.6%
Max loss
-
Risk factor
Portfolio chartDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
5%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
13 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Tags
Feed
Trading Idea
In diesem Depot wird eine langfristige antizyklische Strategie gefahren. Ich wette gegen sogenannte "Konsensus-Trades". Buy low, Sell high. Das ganze soll eine passive Strategie sein, die einmal im Monat oder alle paar Wochen je nach Sentiment aktualisiert wird. Außerdem sollen die aktuell großen Intraday Swings zu Nutze gemacht werden. Durch 0DTE Optionen gibt es zurzeit meistens sehr starke Intraday-Reversals.
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WFJB324T43
Date created
04/21/2023
Index level
-
High watermark
103.3