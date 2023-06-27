Skip to content
Low Risk Swing Trading

JBPL

Last Login: 06/27/2023

blank

+2.5%
since 06/26/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
0.0%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

Details
wikifolio certificate

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

5%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
1 / 21 days of test period
1 / 10 Reservations
EUR 600 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

In diesem Musterdepot werde ich langfristige Trades machen und kaufe nur 1,00x bis 2,00x Knockouts. Das Ziel soll sein, den max Drawdown möglichst gering zu halten und daher teilweise nicht voll investiert zu sein. Die Haltedauer beträgt wenige Stunden bis mehrere Tage oder Wochen.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WFJBEU373L

Date created

06/26/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

blank

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

