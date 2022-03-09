Eraptur
Last Login: 2022-03-09
Performance
-
+1.4 %since 2022-03-07
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-2.0 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
-Risk factor
-
Recent eventsNo comments available
-
Buy 2022-03-09 at 07:30 amUS37954Y8710Price EUR 23.010 95.6%
-
Sell 2022-03-08 at 02:32 pmDE000A0D8Q23Price EUR 32.270 99.8%
Trading Idea
In diesem wikifolio sollen nur ETFs investiert und gehandelt werden. Der Anlagehorizont soll langfristig ausgelegt sein. Zum Einsatz kommt die technische Analyse und dabei besonders der gleitende Durchschnitt. show more
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
|
Symbol
|WFKDKJD84J
|
Date created
|2022-03-07
|Index level
|
High watermark
|103.4
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Mike Garling
Registered since 2014-05-11