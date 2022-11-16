Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

kornl1234567

krnl007

Last Login: 11/16/2022

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
+144.9%
since 11/15/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
0.0%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
0 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

Kurz-, mittel- und langfristige Strategien. Auf gehts! Gehandelt wird alles was Spass macht, hauptsache es ballern im Geldbeutel. Alles oder nichts ist die Devise. ROLLERCOASTER.Mode....bitte einsteigen

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WFKRNL1234

Date created

11/15/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Trendfolge&Trading

Dennis Raute

+8.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

Black Bastard

Jan Suermann

+18.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

It´s the brand stupid!

Philipp Haas

+11.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

Cybersecurity Innovators

Dirk Althaus

+20.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

riemes

Daniel Issing

+18.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

World's Best Brands

Yves Lienhard

+9.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

Bigplayer Zukunfttechnologien

Bernhard Derix

+16.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

Robotics, Automation, Smart Home

Manuel Bauer

+15.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

Nebenwerte Europa

Philipp Haas

+13.4%
Ø-Perf. per year