Long 1Mon Disc Call DAX Delta 20

Das wikifolio misst die Wertentwicklung einer monatlichen Long-Discount Call-Option (börsennotierte Optionsscheine / klassische Optionsscheine) mit einem Delta von -20 % (oder dem nächsten darunter) auf den DAX-Index Das Portfolio wird monatlich neu gewichtet (am Tag vor dem Verfallsdatum der Optionen). Die neu gewichtete Optionsposition entspricht maximal 5 % des gesamten Portfoliowerts. Das Portfolio umfasst: - eine Long-Position in Delta -20 % 1-Monats-Discount Call-Optionen auf den DAX-Index The wikifolio measures the performance of a monthly long Discount Call option (listed warrant / klassische-optionsscheine), with a Delta equal to -20% (or the closest below) strategy on the DAX Index The portfolio is rebalanced monthly (on the day before the options expiry date). The rebalanced option position represents 5% max of the total portfolio value. The portfolio includes: - a Long position in Delta -20% 1-month Discount Call options on the DAX Index