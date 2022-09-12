Register
Total Return for FIRE

Matia Lunardon

 | luna

Last Login: 09/12/2022

+3.1%
since 05/05/2017
-2.1%
1 Year
+0.7%
Ø-Perf. per year
-13.9%
Max loss
0.55
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

20%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
1,957 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

wikifolio labels

Feed

Trading Idea

Investment strategy based on a selected range of value stocks in combination with short term trading opportunities. Total Return for FIRE shall represent my retirement portfolio. The strategy combines value investing and technical analysis, in order to identify either depressed value candidates or short term oversold stocks. By joining technical and fundamental approaches, the portfolio experiences constant and solid growth. The investment strategy limits losses in long term positions by focusing on solid dividend payouts. The portfolio invests exclusively in stocks out of European and North American; investment liquidity is key, hence large to medium caps are preferred, while illiquid small caps are not considered. Index options might be used for hedging purposes, although the portfolio does not invest in derivatives for trading purposes. Funds, ETFs, Bonds, leveraged / structured products, CFDs, FOREX or Crypto are out of my investment universe.

Master data

Symbol

WFLUNA0582

Date created

05/05/2017

Index level

-

High watermark

109.2

Investment Universe

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

