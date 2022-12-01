2M - Global Luxury
-0.2%
since 12/01/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-
Max loss
0.67
Risk factor
PortfolioDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
8%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
0 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Tags
Feed
Trading Idea
Dieses Portfolio beinhaltet alle zukunftsreichen, börsengehandelten Luxusmarken des Planeten. Es werden Einzelaktien des Sektors und bei Bedarf ETFs des Luxussektors beinhaltet. Eine langfristige Anlage ist beabsichtigt.
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WFLUX2M001
Date created
12/01/2022
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0