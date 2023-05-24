Skip to content
Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

Trading by Marlon

MarlonWae

Last Login: 05/24/2023

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
+4.9%
since 03/22/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-9.4%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

Details
wikifolio certificate

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

20%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
63 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

kurzfristiges Spekulieren von Aktien, Anleihen, Rohstoffen etc. Hauptsache, man kann damit irgendwie Rendite erwirtschaften. Papiere werden über mehrere Wochen gehalten. Try and Error bis es klappt. :)

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WFMARLONTR

Date created

03/22/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

107.3

Investment Universe

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Szew Small Cap

Simon Weishar

+21.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

Topnews

Harald Mueller

+20.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

Bigplayer Zukunfttechnologien

Bernhard Derix

+16.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

Canvas

Richard Dobetsberger

+16.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

E-Auto auf und davon

Thomas Steindl

+52.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

Global Champions

Christian Thiel

+12.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

MPINVEST_Globale Trends

Martin Pfordt

+6.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

Substanz plus Soliditaet

Hardy Josef Hermann

+9.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

Artificial Intelligence

Thomas Schuster

+13.6%
Ø-Perf. per year
Discover
  • Current wikifolios
  • Investment trends
  • wikifolio traders
Help
wikifolio
+49 (0) 211 247 907 70service@wikifolio.com
GTCImprintData protectionCookie declaration
2023 © wikifolio Financial Technologies AG