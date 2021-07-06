iLoveTrading - MegaTrends
Last Login: 2021-07-06
Performance
-
-0.1 %since 2021-07-05
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-0.1 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
0.57×Risk factor
-
Recent eventsNo comments available
-
Buy 2021-07-05 at 03:02 pmIE00BYXG2H39Price EUR 6.256 9.0 %
-
No Trades available
Trading Idea
Mit diesem Wikifolio möchte ich in die größten Megatrands unserer Zeit über ETFs investieren. Um dann später über das Wikifolio selbst investieren zu können. Coming Soon... Coming Soon... Coming Soon... Coming Soon... Coming Soon... show more
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
|
Symbol
|WFMEGAMEGA
|
Date created
|2021-07-05
|Index level
|
High watermark
|100.0
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Mario Aurich
Registered since 2020-02-26