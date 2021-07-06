See all wikifolios
iLoveTrading - MegaTrends

iLoveTrading
Mario Aurich
iLoveTrading

Performance

  • -0.1 %
    since 2021-07-05
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -0.1 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • 0.57×
    Risk factor
Trading Idea

Mit diesem Wikifolio möchte ich in die größten Megatrands unserer Zeit über ETFs investieren. Um dann später über das Wikifolio selbst investieren zu können. Coming Soon... Coming Soon... Coming Soon... Coming Soon... Coming Soon... show more
Master data

Symbol
WFMEGAMEGA
Date created
2021-07-05
Index level
High watermark
100.0

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

iLoveTrading
Mario Aurich
Registered since 2020-02-26
