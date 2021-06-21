Aktien Hebel und Green New World
Performance
-1.8 %since 2021-06-18
-1 Year
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-0.9 %Maximum loss (to date)
-Risk factor
Recent eventsNo comments available
Buy 2021-06-21 at 10:05 amDE000LS9PWM2Price EUR 186.458 18.9 %
Sell 2021-06-21 at 10:02 amDE000LS9QBF8Price EUR 211.727 21.4 %
Trading Idea
Aktive und Passende wikifolios werden aufgenommen. Vorrangig natürlich wikifolios mit US aktien oder US Werten. Auch Dividendenwerte sehe ich immer gern. Als Beimischung werde ich dax shorts in Betracht ziehen. show more
Master data
Symbol
|WFMIBA1980
Date created
|2021-06-18
|Index level
Rules
Investment Universe
The trader of this wikifolio of wikifolios exclusively trades wikifolio certificates (might contain leveraged products).
Trader
Michael Barth
Registered since 2021-06-02
Decision making
- Technical analysis
- Fundamental analysis
- Other analysis