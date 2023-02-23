Skip to content
Mindful

JR81

Last Login: 02/23/2023

+0.7%
since 02/22/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.2%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
1 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Feed

Trading Idea

Equity Emerging Markets Währungen kurz- und langfristige Anleihen USA und Europa Veranlagungshorizont 3-5 Jahre Rezession im 2 HJ 2023 >> fallen Leitzinsen und Inflation; starke Commodities; schwächerer US Dollar;

Master data

Symbol

WFMINDFUL1

Date created

02/22/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

