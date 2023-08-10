Skip to content
Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

55er Mix

Timo Michaelis

 | aldituete666

Last Login: 08/10/2023

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
-0.4%
since 8/10/2023
-
Performance (1mo)
-
Volatility (max)
-0.7%
Max loss
-
Return/Risk

Portfolio chart

Details
wikifolio certificate

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

30%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
0 / 21 days of test period
1 / 10 Reservations
EUR 100 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Feed

Trading Idea

Im Musterdepot sollen Aktien aus dem weltweiten Anlageuniversum handelbar sein. Es sollen sowohl Value- als auch Growth-Werte gehandelt werden. Es ist angedacht, das Depot täglich aktiv zu managen und bei Bedarf umzuschichten. Dabei ist geplant, stets möglichst voll investiert zu sein. Die Auswahl der Werte für das Musterdepot orientiert sich an Nachrichten und Fundamentaldaten.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WFMIX00235

Date created

08/10/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

GLOBAX - German Global Export

Sven Parplies

+12.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

Buy and Hold Dividenden Strateg.

Peter Hirzinger

+15.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

Tigerauge

Peter Baier

+347.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

Special Situations

Christian Scheid

+11.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

Trendfollowing Deutschland

Christoph Klar

+10.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Trend und Momentum (gehebelt)

Martin Winter

+12.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

Spezialwerte

Thomas Dittmer

+13.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

Intelligent Matrix Trend

Christian Jagd

+19.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

Nebenwerte Europa

Philipp Haas

+13.6%
Ø-Perf. per year
Discover
  • Current wikifolios
  • Investment trends
  • wikifolio traders
Help
wikifolio
+49 (0) 211 247 907 70service@wikifolio.com
GTCImprintData protectionCookie declaration
2023 © wikifolio Financial Technologies AG