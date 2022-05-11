LTGI 1
PortfolioDetails
Sell
Buy
Certificate fee per year
Performance fee
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Feed
Trading Idea
Sentimentanalyse (wie Stimmungsindikatoren, Investors Intelligence, Contrary Opinion) Globalanalyse (wie Konjunkturverlauf, Wechselkurse, Zinsentwicklung, Geldmengenentwicklung, Inflation, fiskalpolitische Vorhaben, politisches Umfeld) Regionalanalyse Branchenanalyse (wie Geschäftsklima-Indices, Auftragseingänge, Auftragsbestände, Lagerbestände, Produktionspläne, Marktstruktur / Wettbewerbsumfeld, staatliche Eingriffe) Qualitative Unternehmensanalyse Quantitative Unternehmensanalyse (wie Kennzahlen, Theoretische Modelle, Discounted-Cash-Flow-Verfahren (DCF), Ertragswertverfahren, Marktorientierte Unternehmensbewertung, Selection-Modell von Markowitz)
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
WFMJ220510
05/10/2022
-
100.0