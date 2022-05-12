DGF123
+10.4%
since 05/11/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-1.2%
Max loss
0.24
Risk factor
PortfolioDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
12%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
1 / 21 days of test period
6 / 10 Reservations
EUR 4,400 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Feed
Trading Idea
Sentimentanalyse (wie Stimmungsindikatoren, Investors Intelligence, Contrary Opinion) Globalanalyse (wie Konjunkturverlauf, Wechselkurse, Zinsentwicklung, Geldmengenentwicklung, Inflation, fiskalpolitische Vorhaben, politisches Umfeld)
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WFMJ220511
Date created
05/11/2022
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0
Decision making
Fundamental analysis
Other analysis