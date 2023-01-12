Momentum European Sectors
+1.3%
since 01/11/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.2%
Max loss
0.79
Risk factor
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
10%
Performance fee
Tags
Trading Idea
This is a Momentum strategy that buys the 3 European sectors with the highest momentum when the Eurostoxx 50 price is over the EMA of the last 10 months. If the price of the Eurostoxx 50 is below the EMA of the last 10 months, then we buy and sell depending on the highest absolute Momentum value. If the Momentum is negative, we sell, if positive, we buy. We rebalance each 15 days always buying/selling the 3 sectors with the highest momentum.
Master data
Symbol
WFMOEUSECT
Date created
01/11/2023
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0