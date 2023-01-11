Momentum30
+0.4%
since 01/10/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.1%
Max loss
0.29
Risk factor
PortfolioDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
10%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
0 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Tags
Feed
Trading Idea
This momentum-based strategy monitors and invests in up to 10 assets from a pool of 30 diverse and decorrelated ETFs (Bonds, Gold, Bitcoin, Silver, Energy sector Emerging Markets, …). Following the rotational nature of the markets, this strategy keeps you invested in upwards-trending markets and sectors while it keeps you away from those assets which are not performing so good.
Master data
Symbol
WFMOMENT30
Date created
01/10/2023
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0