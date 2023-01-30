Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

Blue Universe

Horst Zimmer

 | Lapschi

Last Login: 01/30/2023

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
-2.2%
since 01/26/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-1.3%
Max loss
1.17
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

30%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
4 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Feed

Trading Idea

Equities, ETFs and structured products are traded in this wikifolio. The decision-making should be based on technical analysis (chart formations, relative strength). In principle, an attempt is made to achieve a long-term increase in value with low fluctuations. The holding period of the individual positions should be flexible. As a rule, the positions should be held rather short-term.

Master data

Symbol

WFMOONVERS

Date created

01/26/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Trends and more

Markus Raible

+18.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

Typ Distressed Value

André Luger

+22.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Minus Sinus Value Select

Christoph Neemann

+18.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Spezielles & Substanz

Manfred Gellink

+15.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

Selektion nach Leverm.(offensiv)

Thomas Spier

+17.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Edelmetalle und Krypto

Thomas Dellmann

+56.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

Wertefinder Technologie 5G

Uwe Eilers

+11.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Aschenputtell

Gerold Dukat

+12.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

UMBRELLA

Richard Dobetsberger

+30.3%
Ø-Perf. per year