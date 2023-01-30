Blue Universe
-2.2%
since 01/26/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-1.3%
Max loss
1.17
Risk factor
Portfolio chartDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
30%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
4 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Feed
Trading Idea
Equities, ETFs and structured products are traded in this wikifolio. The decision-making should be based on technical analysis (chart formations, relative strength). In principle, an attempt is made to achieve a long-term increase in value with low fluctuations. The holding period of the individual positions should be flexible. As a rule, the positions should be held rather short-term.
Master data
Symbol
WFMOONVERS
Date created
01/26/2023
Index level
-
High watermark
100.0