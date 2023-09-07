Skip to content
MST MAC System

Markus Siegl

Last Login: 09/07/2023

+46.6%
since 8/5/2023
+46.6%
Performance (1mo)
-
Volatility (max)
-12.0%
Max loss
-
Return/Risk

Portfolio chart

Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
33 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Trading Idea

Multi Asset Cycle System Es können Anlageinstrumente aus dem gesamten Wikifolio Produktuniversum verwendet werden. Der Anlagehorizont ist überwiegend langfristig ausgerichtet. Für Kauf und Verkaufsentscheidungen werden kurz-langfristige Wirtschaftszyklen in Kombination mit Sentiment und Charttechnik verwendet.

Master data

Symbol

WFMSTMACSY

Date created

08/05/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

146.2

Investment Universe

