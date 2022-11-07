Register
Nagini

SphinxTrader

Last Login: 11/07/2022

+38.4%
since 11/07/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-2.4%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Handel nach verschiedenen Indikatoren (Elliot-Wellen, MACD, Bollinger-Bänder) und Bauchgefühl. Viele Impulskäufe mit Orientierung an Insider-Käufen und Volatilitätsindizes.

Master data

Symbol

WFNAGINI00

Date created

11/07/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

127.9

Investment Universe

