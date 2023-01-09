Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

Capital BD Next thing

Frank Weigelt

 | WeFrank

Last Login: 01/09/2023

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
+2.6%
since 11/05/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-2.4%
Max loss
0.19
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

5%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
64 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Feed

Trading Idea

Investitionen in mögliche neue Zukunftstechnologien und -märkte. Grundlage sind Informationen durch Marktbeobachtung und regelmäßige Recherche über Anlagen und Trends. Die enthaltenen Aktien sind sehr risikoreich.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WFNT0322BD

Date created

11/05/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

102.7

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Healthcare Demography

Arne Briest

+17.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

Gutmenschentitel

Andreas Sauer

+17.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

Solides Wachstum

Markus Buchner

+10.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

Antizyklisch und Diversifiziert

Johannes Schildgen

+9.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Nordstern

Jörn Remus

+23.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

SmallCap Dividende Plus

Michel Tesmar

+12.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

2Stein's Best Platin

Anton Muehlemann

+12.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

Cybersecurity Innovators

Dirk Althaus

+17.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

Börse Online Wachstumswerte

Lars Winter

+3.7%
Ø-Perf. per year