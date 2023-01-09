Capital BD Next thing
+2.6%
since 11/05/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-2.4%
Max loss
0.19
Risk factor
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
5%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
64 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Trading Idea
Investitionen in mögliche neue Zukunftstechnologien und -märkte. Grundlage sind Informationen durch Marktbeobachtung und regelmäßige Recherche über Anlagen und Trends. Die enthaltenen Aktien sind sehr risikoreich.
Master data
Symbol
WFNT0322BD
Date created
11/05/2022
Index level
-
High watermark
102.7