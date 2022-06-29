All-in Trend 100 Prozent China
-0.1%
since 06/26/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.2%
Max loss
0.76
Risk factor
PortfolioDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
5%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
3 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Feed
Trading Idea
Dieses Wikifolio wird nur in chinesische Aktien investieren und umfasst folgende Merkmale: - maximal 10 Aktien - nur chinesische Aktien - 100% Chartanalyse (Trend) - bei Aufwärtstrend kaufen - bei Abwärtstrend verkaufen - mittel bis langfristige Haltedauer - keine Shorts - keine Hebelprodukte
Master data
Symbol
WFNURCHINA
Date created
06/26/2022
Index level
-
High watermark
100.6
Decision making
Technical analysis