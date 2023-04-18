Skip to content
Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

budget

Ekaterina Gundelach

 | PipTrading

Last Login: 04/18/2023

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
+2.0%
since 04/14/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.6%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

Details
wikifolio certificate

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

30%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
4 / 21 days of test period
2 / 10 Reservations
EUR 4,000 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

Das Wikifolio soll mit Hebelprodukten outperformen. Die charttechnische Analyse soll angewendet werden. Das Wikifolio soll die meiste Zeit Cash-Bestand aufweisen und der Anlagehorizont soll überwiegend kurzfristig sein.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WFOLBUDGET

Date created

04/14/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

100.8

Investment Universe

blank

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Bigplayer Zukunfttechnologien

Bernhard Derix

+16.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

MAI Energy Selection

Robert Zschorlich

+69.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

Wasserstoff & Brennstoffzellen

Stefan Krick

+17.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Internet der Dinge | Technologie

Marius Rimmelin

+12.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

Goldesel-Investing

Michael Flender

+7.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

PEYOS Beste

Peyo Sivenov

+11.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Selektion nach Leverm.(offensiv)

Thomas Spier

+16.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

FuTureUS

Richard Dobetsberger

+27.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

2M - Market Momentum

Dieter Jaworski

+13.2%
Ø-Perf. per year
Discover
  • Current wikifolios
  • Investment trends
  • wikifolio traders
Help
wikifolio
+49 (0) 211 247 907 70service@wikifolio.com
GTCImprintData protectionCookie declaration
2023 © wikifolio Financial Technologies AG