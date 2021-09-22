Obvious Omega Optionsscheine
Last Login: 2021-09-22
Performance
-
-0.3 %since 2021-09-21
-
-1 Year
-
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-
-0.3 %Maximum loss (to date)
-
-Risk factor
-
Recent eventsNo comments available
-
Buy 2021-09-22 at 03:43 pmDE000TT2M3C8Price EUR 1.250 1.9 %
-
No Trades available
Trading Idea
Das wikifolio Obvious Omega Optionsscheine investiert ausschließlich in Optionsscheine auf Aktien. Vor allem bei kleinen und großen Börsencrash sollen die Chancen durch eine hohe Cashquote möglichst optimal ausgeschöpft werden.
Anlagehorizont: Optionsscheine auf Aktien
Analagedauer: kurz- bis mittelfristig show more
Anlagehorizont: Optionsscheine auf Aktien
Analagedauer: kurz- bis mittelfristig show more
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
|
Symbol
|WFOOOPTION
|
Date created
|2021-09-21
|Index level
|
High watermark
|100.0
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Leo Rohmann
Registered since 2020-04-18