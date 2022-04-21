LoginRegister
US Large Cap Factor Strategy 100

creschen

Last Login: 04/21/2022

+1.4%
since 04/13/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-1.7%
Max loss
0.63
Risk factor

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
7 / 21 days of test period
1 / 10 Reservations
EUR 100 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Trading Idea

Das "US Large Cap Factor Strategy 100" investiert gleichgewichtet in bis zu 100 US-Unternehmen mit hoher Marktkapitalisierung, welche von mehr als 200 wissenschaftlich untersuchten Aktienanomalien positiv beeinflusst wurden. Insbesondere die Zusammensetzung von Anomalien, ihre Auswirkungen und die daraus resultierenden Gewichtungen auf einzelne Unternehmen unterliegen einer quantitativen Methodik. -- English The "US Large Cap Factor Strategy 100" invests equally in up to 100 stocks of large cap U.S. companies that have been positively driven by more than 200 scientific researched equity anomalies. Specifically, the composition of anomalies, their impact and resulting weights on individual firms is subject to a quantitative methodology.

Master data

Symbol

WFORGFCT01

Date created

04/13/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

100.1

Decision making

Fundamental analysis

Investment Universe

