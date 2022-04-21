Das "US Large Cap Factor Strategy 100" investiert gleichgewichtet in bis zu 100 US-Unternehmen mit hoher Marktkapitalisierung, welche von mehr als 200 wissenschaftlich untersuchten Aktienanomalien positiv beeinflusst wurden. Insbesondere die Zusammensetzung von Anomalien, ihre Auswirkungen und die daraus resultierenden Gewichtungen auf einzelne Unternehmen unterliegen einer quantitativen Methodik. -- English The "US Large Cap Factor Strategy 100" invests equally in up to 100 stocks of large cap U.S. companies that have been positively driven by more than 200 scientific researched equity anomalies. Specifically, the composition of anomalies, their impact and resulting weights on individual firms is subject to a quantitative methodology.