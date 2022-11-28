OutperformTry
-3.5%
since 06/22/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-10.2%
Max loss
-
Risk factor
PortfolioDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
30%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
159 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Tags
Feed
Trading Idea
Ein Versuch den Markt outzuperformen. .
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WFOTRY0622
Date created
06/22/2022
Index level
-
High watermark
101.9