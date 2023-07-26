Sustainable Performance Invest
-2.4%
since 7/21/2023
-
Performance (1mo)
-
Volatility (max)
-2.4%
Max loss
-
Return/Risk
Portfolio chartDetails
Sell
Buy
in EUR
0.95%
Certificate fee per year
5%
Performance fee
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
4 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now
I would invest the following amount
EUR 100
Tags
Feed
Trading Idea
Ich will möglichst wenig Trades machen. Ich handel nur wenn ich merke dass der Markt einfach zu handeln ist und bleibe sonst in Cash. Ich trade kleine Positionen da ich mir meistens unsicher bin. Ich begründe jeden Trade.
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WFP1P1P1P1
Date created
07/21/2023
Index level
-
High watermark
103.1