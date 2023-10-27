The 4 horsemen
TM
Timo Michaelis
| aldituete666
Last Login: 10/27/2023
+5.6%
since 10/24/2023
-
Performance (1mo)
-
Volatility (max)
-2.0%
Max loss
-
Return/Risk
Portfolio chartDetails
Tags
Feed
Trading Idea
Gehandelt werden sollen ohne Einschränkung alle verfügbaren Wikifolios. Die Cashquote soll möglichst nahe bei Null liegen. Das Wikifolio soll möglichst täglich aktiv geführt werden. Die Haltedauer soll variabel sein.
This content is not available in the current language.
Master data
Symbol
WFP6M4K001
Date created
10/24/2023
Index level
-
Investment Universe
The trader of this wikifolio of wikifolios exclusively trades wikifolio certificates (might contain leveraged products).