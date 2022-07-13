LoginRegister
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

Permanent

MichelKoester

Last Login: 07/13/2022

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
+0.2%
since 07/08/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.7%
Max loss
0.28
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
4 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

wikifolio labels

Feed

Trading Idea

Harry Browne stellt in seinem Buch "Fail-Safe Investing" das Permanente Portfolio vor. Ihm zufolge gewährleistet dieses Portfolio, dass Sie finanziell abgesichert sind, ganz gleich, was die Zukunft bringt. Das Portfolio soll Sie durch jede Art von wirtschaftlichen Umständen bringen, einschließlich wirtschaftlicher Prosperität, Inflation, Rezession oder Deflation. 25 % Gesamtaktienmarkt 25 % langfristige Anleihen 25 % kurzfristige Anleihen 25 % Gold

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WFPERMPORT

Date created

07/08/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

100.4

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Long Short Global AR

Martin Bruns

+50.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

FuTureUS

Richard Dobetsberger

+29.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

1st Active Adviser

Beatric Metzger

+12.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

MPINVEST_Globale Trends

Martin Pfordt

+6.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

Trendfolge&Trading

Dennis Raute

+9.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Nachhaltige Dividendenstars

Philipp Haas

+13.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

Wasser - Rohstoff der Zukunft

Stefan Krick

+7.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

US Blue Chips Growth

Christian Köffler

+5.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

Technology Outperformance

Sebastian Götz

+20.4%
Ø-Perf. per year