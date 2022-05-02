LoginRegister
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

TopSelection by InvestmentWizard

InvestWizard

Last Login: 05/02/2022

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
-1.4%
since 04/27/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.4%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.00%

Performance fee

0%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
4 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

wikifolio labels

Feed

Trading Idea

Dachwikifolio mit einer Auswahl von 10-15 wikifolios. Hohe Wertentwicklung oder hohe Dividendenzahlungen - Sicherheit, Wertentwicklung und keinerlei Arbeit. Genau das bietet dieser Dachfonds. Ein MUSS zur Beimischung in jedes Depot!

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WFPREMIUMF

Date created

04/27/2022

Index level

-

Decision making

Investment Universe

The trader of this wikifolio of wikifolios exclusively trades wikifolio certificates without leveraged products.

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

PPinvest Searching Alpha

Paul Pleus

+38.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

Cybersecurity Innovators

Dirk Althaus

+27.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Trend und Momentum (gehebelt)

Martin Winter

+14.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

FuTecUS

Richard Dobetsberger

+28.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

Value Box

Lars Gappenberger

+62.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

BaumbergTrading

Uwe Jaennert

+15.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

MAI Energy Selection

Robert Zschorlich

+111.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

Trends and more

Markus Raible

+22.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

Long Short Global AR

Martin Bruns

+49.8%
Ø-Perf. per year