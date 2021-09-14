See all wikifolios
Register
See all wikifolios

PS PENNYSTOCKS - MUSTER

PSPennystocks

Performance

  • +0.1 %
    since 2021-09-01
  • -
    1 Year
  • -
    Ø-Performance per year
All fees have already been deducted

Risk

  • -3.0 %
    Maximum loss (to date)
  • -
    Risk factor
Content after Login

You want access to all the information?

To see actual portfolio of this wikifolio and the performance-chart please register now - for free.

Register

Trading Idea

PS PENNYSTOCKS

MUSTERDEPOT - Pennystocks

Aktiv betreutes Musterdepot für alle PS Pro Mitglieder

Alle zu und Abgänge mit Begründung

PS Pennystocky by Profit Shares show more
This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol
WFPSMUSTER
Date created
2021-09-01
Index level
High watermark
100.0

Rules

wikifolio labels

Investment Universe

Trader

PSPennystocks
Registered since 2021-03-16
Show profile

Top wikifolios

Now investable

More wikifolios