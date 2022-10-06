Quant Picking DAX Stocks 10

Dieses Wikifolio misst die Wertentwicklung eines Portfolios aus 10 Aktien, die aus den Bestandteilen des DAX-Index nach einer auf 2 Säulen basierenden Strategie ausgewählt wurden. - Dynamische risikobasierte Faktorallokation - Dynamische Faktorallokation basierend auf der Performance Dieses Portfolio ist gleichgewichtet. Jedes Wertpapier repräsentiert 1/10 des Gesamtvermögens des Portfolios. Eine Aktie kann mehr als 10 % (in Vielfachen von 10 %) des Gesamtvermögens des Portfolios ausmachen, wenn die beiden Säulen der Allokationsstrategie sie zweimal ausgewählt haben. So kann ein Anteil 10 % oder 20 % ausmachen. Dieses Portfolio wird monatlich am ersten Geschäftstag jedes Monats neu gewichtet. This wikifolio measures the performance of a portfolio of 10 stocks selected from among the components of the DAX index according to a strategy based on 2 pillars. - Dynamic risk-based factor allocation - Dynamic factor allocation based on performance This portfolio is equally weighted. Each security represents 1/10 of the portfolio's total assets. A share can represent more than 10% (in multiples of 10%) of the total assets of the portfolio if the 2 pillars of the allocation strategy have selected it twice. Thus, a share can represent 10% or 20%. This portfolio is rebalanced monthly, on the first business day of each month.