Real Estate Dynamic Global Alloc

Dieses Wikifolio misst die Wertentwicklung eines Portfolios von ETFs, ausgewählt aus ETFs mit einem verwalteten Vermögen von mindestens 100 Millionen Euro, innerhalb des von der Deutsche Börse (Börse Frankfurt) definierten Immobiliensektors, gemäß einer Strategie, die auf 2 Säulen basiert: - Dynamische risikobasierte Faktorallokation - Dynamische Faktorallokation basierend auf der Performance Jeder ausgewählte ETF repräsentiert einen Anteil des Gesamtvermögens im Verhältnis zu dieser strategischen Allokation. Jeder ETF kann eine globale, regionale oder lokale geografische Allokation haben. Ein ETF darf nicht mehr als 30 % des gesamten Portfoliovermögens ausmachen. Dieses Portfolio wird monatlich am letzten Geschäftstag jedes Monats neu gewichtet. This wikifolio measures the performance of a portfolio of ETFs selected among ETFs with assets under management of at least 100 million euros, within the Real Estate sector, defined by Deutsche Börse (Börse Frankfurt), according to a strategy based on 2 pillars: - Dynamic risk-based factor allocation - Dynamic factor allocation based on performance Each ETF selected represents a share of total assets relative to this strategic allocation. Each ETF may have a global, regional or local geographic allocation. An ETF cannot represent more than 30% of the total portfolio assets. This portfolio is rebalanced monthly, on the last business day of each month.