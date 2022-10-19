Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

Real Estate Dynamic Global Alloc

ValueTimePlus

Last Login: 10/19/2022

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
-0.8%
since 10/19/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-
Max loss
0.52
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
0 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

wikifolio labels

Feed

Trading Idea

Dieses Wikifolio misst die Wertentwicklung eines Portfolios von ETFs, ausgewählt aus ETFs mit einem verwalteten Vermögen von mindestens 100 Millionen Euro, innerhalb des von der Deutsche Börse (Börse Frankfurt) definierten Immobiliensektors, gemäß einer Strategie, die auf 2 Säulen basiert: - Dynamische risikobasierte Faktorallokation - Dynamische Faktorallokation basierend auf der Performance Jeder ausgewählte ETF repräsentiert einen Anteil des Gesamtvermögens im Verhältnis zu dieser strategischen Allokation. Jeder ETF kann eine globale, regionale oder lokale geografische Allokation haben. Ein ETF darf nicht mehr als 30 % des gesamten Portfoliovermögens ausmachen. Dieses Portfolio wird monatlich am letzten Geschäftstag jedes Monats neu gewichtet. This wikifolio measures the performance of a portfolio of ETFs selected among ETFs with assets under management of at least 100 million euros, within the Real Estate sector, defined by Deutsche Börse (Börse Frankfurt), according to a strategy based on 2 pillars: - Dynamic risk-based factor allocation - Dynamic factor allocation based on performance Each ETF selected represents a share of total assets relative to this strategic allocation. Each ETF may have a global, regional or local geographic allocation. An ETF cannot represent more than 30% of the total portfolio assets. This portfolio is rebalanced monthly, on the last business day of each month.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WFREDYNGAL

Date created

10/19/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Kombi-Strategie Saisonalitaet

Andreas Martens

+9.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

Special Situations long/short

Christian Scheid

+23.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

Multi-Asset Allokation

Philipp Weller

+35.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

Calvet Research Bewertung&Trends

David Hauck

+13.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

MAI Energy Selection

Robert Zschorlich

+92.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

DasInvestierTierInvestiertHier

Valentin Schulz

+78.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

Trendfollowing Deutschland

Christoph Klar

+11.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

Healthcare Demography

Arne Briest

+18.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

FuTecUS

Richard Dobetsberger

+27.6%
Ø-Perf. per year