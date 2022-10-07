Credit Risk Premium EUR

Dieses Wikifolio soll das Risiko widerspiegeln, dass ein Kreditnehmer seinen Zahlungsverpflichtungen nicht nachkommt, das sogenannte Kreditrisiko. Eine Person kann sich vor Kreditrisiken schützen, indem sie einen Finanzvertrag abschließt, um dieses Risiko vorbehaltlich bestimmter Kreditereignisse an einen Kreditschutzverkäufer (Kreditderivatgeschäft) weiterzugeben. Das Portfolio misst die Rendite eines Kreditsicherungsgebers, der die aktuellste Emission der iTraxx® Crossover-Kreditderivattransaktion mit einer Laufzeit von 5 Jahren hält. The aim is for this wikifolio to reflect the risk that a borrower fails to perform its payment obligations is known as credit risk. A person may obtain protection against credit risk by entering into a financial contract to pass on this risk to a credit protection seller (credit derivative transaction) subject to certain credit events. The portfolio measures the return for a credit protection seller holding the most current issue of the iTraxx® Crossover credit derivative transaction with a term of 5 years.