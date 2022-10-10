Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

Credit Risk Premium USD

ValueTimePlus

Last Login: 10/10/2022

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
-0.1%
since 10/07/2022
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-0.4%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
2 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

wikifolio labels

Feed

Trading Idea

Dieses Wikifolio soll das Risiko widerspiegeln, dass ein Kreditnehmer seinen Zahlungsverpflichtungen nicht nachkommt, das sogenannte Kreditrisiko. Eine Person kann sich vor Kreditrisiken schützen, indem sie einen Finanzvertrag abschließt, um dieses Risiko vorbehaltlich bestimmter Kreditereignisse an einen Kreditschutzverkäufer (Kreditderivatgeschäft) weiterzugeben. Das Portfolio misst die Rendite einer Kreditrisikoprämienallokation, einschließlich einer Long-Position in USD-Hochzinsanleihen, abgesichert durch eine Short-Position in US-Staatsanleihen. The aim is for this wikifolio to reflect the risk that a borrower fails to perform its payment obligations is known as credit risk. A person may obtain protection against credit risk by entering into a financial contract to pass on this risk to a credit protection seller (credit derivative transaction) subject to certain credit events. The portfolio measures the return for a credit risk premium allocation including a long position in USD High Yield bonds hedged with a short position in US Government bonds.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WFRISKPRUS

Date created

10/07/2022

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Global Champions

Christian Thiel

+11.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

Anlegerliebling

Orkan Kuyas

+12.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

25 Jahre Börsenerfahrung

Reinhard Seiser

+9.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

Nachhaltige Dividendenstars

Philipp Haas

+12.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

Relative Stärke Dow-Nasdaq-Werte

Michael Kranich

+12.4%
Ø-Perf. per year

Quality fundamental Selection

Peter Schrey

+7.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

Nordstern

Jörn Remus

+21.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

Topnews

Harald Mueller

+23.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

Strategie 16

Ingo Hoffmann

+20.6%
Ø-Perf. per year