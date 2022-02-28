Trading Idea

Klassischer Value Ansatz nach der Regel Nummer 1.

Verliere Kein Geld ist die Strategie und nach dieser Strategie werden nur Aktien ausgewählt, die zu Ihrem Wert einen ansprechenden Preis und eine Sicherheitsmarge bieten. Effizienz sind dabei die Klaren Prinzipien und dieses schließt auch einen möglichst geringen Umschlag ein. Maximale Rendite und Vermeidung von unnötigen Kosten, damit das Kapital arbeiten kann.



Classic value approach according to rule number 1. Don't lose money is the strategy and only stocks that offer an attractive price and a margin of safety for their value are selected according to this strategy. Efficiency are the clear principles and this also includes the lowest possible turnover. Maximum return and avoidance of unnecessary costs so that the capital can work. show more

