Skip to content
Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

SaveMomentum

RealEAndStocks

Last Login: 03/23/2023

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
-2.2%
since 03/23/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

10%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
0 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

Momentum Trading Sicherheitsbrachte Anlage Immer etwas Cash (5-10%) ............................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WFSAVEMOM1

Date created

03/23/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Cybersecurity Innovators

Dirk Althaus

+17.8%
Ø-Perf. per year

High-Tech Stock Picking

Stefan Waldhauser

+10.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

Special Situations long/short

Christian Scheid

+22.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

Marktsentiment

Florian Bub

+8.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

Top 20 Community Aktien L

Christoph Scheuch

+6.2%
Ø-Perf. per year

Calvet Research Bewertung&Trends

David Hauck

+12.5%
Ø-Perf. per year

Value Box

Lars Gappenberger

+37.9%
Ø-Perf. per year

FuTecUS

Richard Dobetsberger

+25.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

Special Situations

Christian Scheid

+11.4%
Ø-Perf. per year