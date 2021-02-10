Futuremark - Return
Last Login: 2021-02-10
Performance
+0.3 %since 2021-02-02
-1 Year
-Ø-Performance per year
Risk
-1.1 %Maximum loss (to date)
0.67×Risk factor
Trading Idea
The big target is to lose 50% less value than the world market in stagnating or falling markets and to increase 50% more than the world market in rising markets.
The holding period of the security should be long term.
The investment objective is to achieve long-term capital and income growth. It invests in high sharp-ratio but fundamentally strong and sustainable listed companies in order to achieve outstanding performance with low price volatility. The fund invests primarily in a diversified selection of global equities and equity securities. In doing so, the fund may either invest directly or invest up to 100% of its assets in other funds. The use of financial derivative instruments in is not possible. show more
Master data
Symbol
|WFSHARPRAT
Date created
|2021-02-02
|Index level
High watermark
|100.5
Rules
Investment Universe
Trader
Registered since 2021-02-01