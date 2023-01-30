Register
Overview
News
Trading idea
Portfolio
Key figures
Trades

Minen und Pharma spekulativ

FalcoPeregrinus

Last Login: 01/30/2023

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin
-3.6%
since 01/28/2023
-
1 Year
-
Ø-Perf. per year
-1.3%
Max loss
-
Risk factor

Portfolio chart

Details
Calculated prices

Sell

Buy

in EUR

Certificate fee per year

0.95%

Performance fee

5%
Before a wikifolio can become investable, the following criteria must be fulfilled:
2 / 21 days of test period
0 / 10 Reservations
EUR 0 / 2,500 Reserved capital
Reserve now

I would invest the following amount

EUR 100

Tags

Feed

Trading Idea

Interessante Aktien als Beimischung für ein Depot, hohes Risiko. Teilweise sind Firmen mit Übernahmefantasie enthalten. Bereiche Minen / Rohstoffe, Pharma, Gesundheit. Interessante Aktien mit geringer Marktkapitalisierung bzw. KGV.

This content is not available in the current language.

Master data

Symbol

WFSIMA0001

Date created

01/28/2023

Index level

-

High watermark

100.0

Investment Universe

You want access to all the information?

To see the current portfolio of this wikifolio, the wikifolio chart, all key figures and previous trades, register now - completely free of charge.

RegisterLogin

For the composition of the virtual portfolio click here.

More top wikifolios

Tradingchancen dt. Nebenwerte

Joachim Köngeter

+11.6%
Ø-Perf. per year

Calvet Research Bewertung&Trends

David Hauck

+13.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

Nachhaltige Dividendenstars

Philipp Haas

+13.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

€uro am Sonntag Offensiv

Stephan Bauer

+6.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

Wertefinder Technologie 5G

Uwe Eilers

+11.1%
Ø-Perf. per year

Robotics, Automation, Smart Home

Manuel Bauer

+15.7%
Ø-Perf. per year

Die Dividendenstrategie

Dieter Jaworski

+10.3%
Ø-Perf. per year

Investment in Wasserstoff Aktien

Arnd-Rüdiger Schwarz

+35.0%
Ø-Perf. per year

Ambition Europa und USA

Franz Köninger

+10.7%
Ø-Perf. per year